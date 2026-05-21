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SOCIAL BUZZ

‘So scary!’ Red rainstorm turns village house into ‘indoor sea’ in Ping Che

SOCIAL BUZZ
44 mins ago
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Heavy rain under a Red Rainstorm Warning issued by the Hong Kong Observatory early Thursday morning (May 21) caused severe flooding in Fanling’s Ping Che area, leaving a village house submerged and without electricity.

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The resident shared dramatic videos on social media showing her dark, power-cut home filled with muddy water, describing the situation as “so scary” as water continued to pour in through the doorway.

She said she had to lock her pets inside a room for safety while water spread across the entire house, calling the scene “unbelievable” and recalling a previous flooding experience that took hours to clean up.

Photos posted online showed the floor completely covered in water, with furniture and belongings partially submerged, turning the living room into what appeared to be an “indoor pool.”

The post drew widespread attention online, with many users expressing sympathy — while others shared their own flooding experiences.

One netizen wrote that during a previous flood, all electrical appliances were ruined and they had to spend hours scooping water, joking that they were left “squatting for three hours and sore all over the next day.”

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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