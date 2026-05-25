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NEWS

Revamped Terminal 2 at HKIA comes with enhanced transport links

NEWS
36 mins ago

by

Mandy Qu

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The new Terminal 2 at the Hong Kong International Airport will open on Wednesday with revamped transport layouts and four new digital self-service zones, aiming to divert passenger traffic and boost long-term capacity. 

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Respective traffic and public transport arrangements will be implemented on that day.

Platforms 3 and 4 at Airport Station of the MTR Airport Express, which connect to T2, have commenced service.

The airport-bound services of 29 airport bus A routes and 17 overnight airport bus NA routes operated by Citybus and Long Win Bus will drop passengers off at T2 after stopping at T1, while services towards urban areas and the New Territories will remain unchanged.

The indoor Coach Waiting Hall at T2 has also come into operation. 

As for the taxi stand outside the Arrivals Hall of T1, and the prebooked taxi pick-up zone adjacent to Car Park 1, they remain unchanged.

The Transport Department urged travelers to plan their journeys ahead and reserve time to adapt to the new arrangements, as the traffic in the vicinity may be busier during certain periods in the initial period upon the commissioning of T2.

Terminal 2Hong Kong International Airport

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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