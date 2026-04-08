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SOCIAL BUZZ

‘HK-to-HK’ flight? Viral post reveals touching story

SOCIAL BUZZ
15 mins ago
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Mainland netizens were left puzzled after spotting a “Hong Kong to Hong Kong” flight at the airport, only to discover a heartwarming explanation behind it.

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Photos of the unusual listing, showing a flight departing and arriving in the city, went viral on Chinese social media and topped trending charts on Weibo.

The post, first shared on Xiaohongshu, showed a departure board with a flight labeled “Hong Kong–Hong Kong” scheduled for 10pm. The user said they initially believed it was a system glitch.

The listing quickly sparked speculation online, with many suggesting it could be a training exercise or even a joke.

Hong Kong netizens soon revealed the truth. The flight was part of a charity initiative aimed at giving underprivileged groups a chance to experience air travel.

Participants include children from low-income families, as well as elderly passengers and individuals with medical conditions who may not be suitable for long-haul journeys.

The experience mirrors that of a regular flight, with passengers going through check-in, security, and boarding procedures. The journey lasts about 90 minutes and includes in-flight meals.

“It’s completely free, and participants even get gifts to take home,” said one person familiar with the program.

Medical staff and social workers are also on board to ensure participants’ safety and comfort throughout the trip.

The revelation struck a chord online, with many praising Hong Kong’s compassion and community spirit.

“It’s so touching — I thought it was a joke,” one netizen wrote.

Similar “flights to nowhere” were introduced during the pandemic, allowing residents to enjoy aerial views of the city when travel restrictions were in place.

Records show that last November, Cathay Pacific organized a special flight for around 180 students under its “I Can Fly” program, offering them a rare chance to take to the skies.

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