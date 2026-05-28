logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

$9,000 suitcase vanishes at airport before being returned ripped open

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A Hong Kong woman has warned travelers to stay alert after her HK$9,000 suitcase went missing for five hours at the airport after returning from Okinawa, only to be found later badly damaged, according to Sing Tao Probe, a sister publication of The Standard.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The woman, surnamed F, said she arrived in Hong Kong with her family on Sunday evening (May 24), but could not locate her checked luggage at the baggage carousel, even after all other bags from the flight had been collected.

After seeking assistance from airport staff, she was told her baggage tag showed “no record,” leaving the suitcase temporarily untraceable.

At about 11pm, airport staff informed her that the luggage had been taken by another passenger and later returned. However, the suitcase had allegedly been cut open with a sharp object, leaving the zipper badly damaged.

The woman said the person who took the luggage was not from the same Okinawa flight, but from another flight using a baggage carousel some distance away.

She questioned how the suitcase could have been mistaken for someone else’s luggage, saying it carried obvious identifying marks and was protected by a combination lock.

“Even if someone believed it was their suitcase, discovering the lock could not be opened should have prompted them to check the luggage tag again instead of cutting it open immediately,” she said.

The woman said no valuables were stored inside the checked luggage, but she was upset over the damage to the expensive suitcase and the apparent disturbance of its contents.

She also claimed airport staff told her she could either contact the other party privately to settle the matter or seek compensation through insurance, adding that neither the airport nor the airline would provide reimbursement.

The woman later reported the incident to police and shared her experience online, urging travelers to remain cautious of theft at airports.

Travel expert Christy Leung previously advised travelers to place tracking devices such as AirTags inside their luggage and avoid using luxury or brand-new suitcases, saying thieves often target expensive baggage.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Google Maps Street View reunites Hong Kong man with late grandfather and pet dog
SOCIAL BUZZ
19 hours ago
(file photo)
Hongkongers slam weak air conditioning in malls and public transport amid heatwave
SOCIAL BUZZ
26-05-2026 12:41 HKT
Former Japanese adult star’s controversial social media manager search sparks frenzy
SOCIAL BUZZ
25-05-2026 15:53 HKT
Shop employee beats suspected thief with stool at Kwai Chung Plaza
SOCIAL BUZZ
25-05-2026 07:13 HKT
‘So scary!’ Red rainstorm turns village house into ‘indoor sea’ in Ping Che
SOCIAL BUZZ
21-05-2026 15:40 HKT
‘Try this’ free or chargeable? Sushi order dispute in Hong Kong goes viral
SOCIAL BUZZ
21-05-2026 14:39 HKT
Student hits back after being shamed over instrument cart on MTR
SOCIAL BUZZ
21-05-2026 12:38 HKT
logo
(Video) Dashcam captures elderly man wandering on Tsing Kwai Highway, bus swerves to avoid collision
SOCIAL BUZZ
21-05-2026 05:27 HKT
Tattooed man accused of stealing $10,000 worth of Pokémon cards from Kwai Chung Plaza
SOCIAL BUZZ
20-05-2026 16:14 HKT
(file photo)
75-year-old with no ATM card issued 3 credit cards, sparking backlash over bank sales tactics
SOCIAL BUZZ
20-05-2026 12:49 HKT
Squally thunderstorms expected this weekend amid persistently hot weather, mercury soars to 34 degrees
NEWS
23 hours ago
Sharp blade found on Citybus seat in Admiralty, second such incident in Central in a week
NEWS
11 hours ago
Alain Li, President of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Hong Kong
Hong Kong a conduit for mainland, French firms
PEOPLE
26-05-2026 06:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.