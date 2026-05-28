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SOCIAL BUZZ

Incheon Airport baby care rooms misused for instant noodles sparking backlash

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago

by

Mandy Qu

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Chinese tourists have sparked backlash in South Korea after Xiaohongshu guides promoted using Incheon Airport baby care rooms to make instant noodles. 

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South Korea's JoongAng Ilbo and Yahoo Japan News have reported that multiple posts on the social media platform shared "money-saving hacks," detailing maps of facilities in Terminal 1 with hot water dispensers. 

Local mothers complained that tourists disrupted their use of the rooms, citing strong noodle odors while breastfeeding, travelers sleeping on sofas, and soup residue left around sinks. One parent said four to five visitors entered within 20 minutes to fetch hot water, prompting one mother to describe the practice as "extremely unhygienic."

Under Incheon International Airport regulations, these facilities are strictly reserved for pregnant women and passengers with children under three years old, with signs explicitly banning eating and sleeping. Critics urged tighter enforcement, suggesting electronic access systems or fines. 

Travel bloggers explained that convenience stores at Incheon Airport do not provide hot water due to past complaints about strong odors and safety risks from passengers carrying boiling liquids. Hygiene problems also arose when leftover soup was poured into water fountain drains. 

Most of the controversial posts have since been removed, while many mainland Chinese netizens called on fellow travelers to respect local rules and etiquette.

Incheon Airportbaby care rooms

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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