Approval granted for Kai Tak’s six-stop Smart & Green Mass Transit System

The government approved the railway scheme of the new Smart and Green Mass Transit System in Kai Tak, revealing six stations that will anchor the 3.5-kilometer route connecting the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal and the Kai Tak MTR Station.

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The system is expected to be commissioned in 2031, with intermediate stations at Kai Tak Sports Park, Shing Fung Road Park, Kai Tak Sky Garden and Shing King Street to boost connectivity among residential and commercial developments, tourism, culture and recreation, sports and community facilities within the area.

The authority added that the estimated journey time from the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal to the Kai Tak Station will be about 10 minutes.

The system will not be affected by road traffic conditions because it will be operated in an elevated mode and separated from at-grade traffic. It will be serving a population and visitors of around 50,000 residing and working in the area, the government said.

The tender process for the operating contract was launched in October last year.

Ricky Wong Kwong‑yiu, vice chairman and managing director of Wheelock Properties Hong Kong, welcomed the approval, saying the six‑station system connecting the cruise terminal and Kai Tak Sports Park will upgrade the district’s infrastructure.

He added that PARK PENINSULA, surrounded by water on three sides and adjacent to Asia’s top sports venue, will benefit from the project alongside other developments in the area, enhancing its potential as a driver of Hong Kong’s event economy.