iPhone return turns sour: Good samaritan accused, then scammed

A Hong Kong man's act of kindness backfired when he was accused of theft and subsequently tricked into paying a delivery fee by the very person whose lost iPhone he was trying to return, sparking a heated online debate about the perils of doing good deeds.

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The man, who posted his frustrating ordeal on social media, explained that he found a lost iPhone after work.

Concerned for the owner, he thoughtfully charged the device while waiting for them to call.

When the call finally came, however, he was met not with gratitude, but with an immediate accusation of being a thief.

After the man angrily clarified that the phone was simply left behind on a bus, the owner's tone changed dramatically.

They apologized and pleaded for the phone's return. The man, wanting only to help, declined a reward and suggested the owner retrieve the device from a local police station.

However, the owner claimed this was "too troublesome" and persuaded the good Samaritan to send it directly to their office via a ride-hailing service.

The deception deepened when the owner asked the man to pay the delivery fee upfront, giving a flimsy excuse.

Although suspicious, the man agreed but set the payment method as "cash on delivery." In a final heartless twist, the owner collected the phone from the driver, falsely claimed the sender was covering the cost, and promptly left.

The driver then called the good Samaritan for payment, which he reluctantly paid to avoid further conflict.

The story went viral, with most netizens expressing sympathy for the man and outrage at the owner's "despicable" behavior.

Many users felt he should have gone straight to the police after being accused, while others lamented that such incidents discourage people from being helpful.

In a follow-up post, the man explained he acted out of empathy but concluded his kindness was trampled upon.