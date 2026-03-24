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City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
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Sport
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TRENDING
SOCIAL BUZZ
Tiger Circle X Hidy "GURIGURI" Exclusive Collaboration
SOCIAL BUZZ
41 mins ago
Hidenori Oguri (Hidy)
Tiger Circle
Hidenori Oguri
Hidy
GURIGURI
Tiger Circle
Top News
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Tiger Circle x Katie Lo: Unlocking HK's local culture
SOCIAL BUZZ
10-03-2026 17:31 HKT
Jackson Wang, Ian Chan lead Tiger Circle tongue-twister challenge for The Standard relaunch
SOCIAL BUZZ
05-03-2026 19:20 HKT
Dashcam captures man darting into traffic and hitting car in Tai Po, walking away unhurt
SOCIAL BUZZ
14 hours ago
Small gesture, lasting impression: Cha chaan teng owner’s kindness wins over Korean visitors
SOCIAL BUZZ
15 hours ago
Road rage in Guangzhou: northbound HK driver hits mainland motorist
SOCIAL BUZZ
17 hours ago
Netizens shift from surprise to praise for creative Eid celebrations by Indonesian helpers
SOCIAL BUZZ
19 hours ago
Skateboarder's violent tremors after taking 'space oil' in MTR car sparks concern
SOCIAL BUZZ
23-03-2026 05:21 HKT
Tseung Kwan O 'secret back garden' hill besieged by loud square dancing, karaoke, Mahjong and qigong shouting
SOCIAL BUZZ
21-03-2026 18:28 HKT
HK bride-to-be regrets convincing parents to skip gold—they bought diamonds instead
SOCIAL BUZZ
21-03-2026 17:34 HKT
62-year-old Hong Kong man detained over harassment at Guangzhou sushi restaurant
SOCIAL BUZZ
20-03-2026 20:10 HKT
HKO predicts warmer 2026 with a near-normal typhoon season starting in June or later
NEWS
17 hours ago
Newborn dies after being found abandoned in Causeway Bay mall
NEWS
20 hours ago
Carrie Lam’s eldest son joins Southwest University China-Greece civilizations exchange center for postdoctoral research
NEWS
21-03-2026 16:25 HKT
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