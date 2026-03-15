logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

When Thai meets HK: Thai worshippers turns local temple into a little Bangkok

SOCIAL BUZZ
8 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
thaitempleKwun Yam Treasury Opening Festival

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
TOPSHOT - This aerial photo taken on July 18, 2025 shows the giant Buddha statue at the Wat Paknam Phasi Charoen Buddhist temple complex in Bangkok. (Photo by Watsamon TRI-YASAKDA / AFP)
Misbehaving monks: Sex scandal shakes Thai Buddhist faithful
WORLD
18-07-2025 17:10 HKT
IFBH's flagship coconut water brand IF. Photo from the official website.
Thai beverage company IFBH secures $314.8b in margin loans
FINANCE
25-06-2025 17:47 HKT
$1m Rolex stolen from gym locker in Kwun Tong
SOCIAL BUZZ
12-03-2026 20:10 HKT
(file photo)
‘Grandma’ candidates appear in DSE speaking tests, sparking online debate
SOCIAL BUZZ
12-03-2026 19:26 HKT
source: Weibo
AirAsia ground staff fired after discrimination complaint by mainland passenger
SOCIAL BUZZ
12-03-2026 15:22 HKT
TiKTok@jcmack03
Passenger removed from American Airlines flight after refusing to use headphones
SOCIAL BUZZ
11-03-2026 04:24 HKT
source: Threads
Health-focused bakery suspected of closing two months after opening
SOCIAL BUZZ
10-03-2026 19:43 HKT
logo
(Video) Kwai Chung masked motorcyclist speeds helmetless, sparks street fight
SOCIAL BUZZ
10-03-2026 18:41 HKT
Tiger Circle x Katie Lo: Unlocking HK's local culture
SOCIAL BUZZ
10-03-2026 17:31 HKT
Unleashed dog mauls small dog to death on Yuen Long hike as owner disappears
SOCIAL BUZZ
10-03-2026 14:53 HKT
Kai Tak Sports Park named Hong Kong’s sole entry on Time’s World’s Greatest Places 2026
NEWS
14-03-2026 18:40 HKT
Major road closures expected for charity cycling event on Sunday
NEWS
13-03-2026 17:31 HKT
HK braces for warmer, more humid weather next week
NEWS
14-03-2026 19:19 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.