When Thai meets HK: Thai worshippers turns local temple into a little Bangkok

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Misbehaving monks: Sex scandal shakes Thai Buddhist faithful
18-07-2025 17:10 HKT
Thai beverage company IFBH secures $314.8b in margin loans
25-06-2025 17:47 HKT
$1m Rolex stolen from gym locker in Kwun Tong
12-03-2026 20:10 HKT
Health-focused bakery suspected of closing two months after opening
10-03-2026 19:43 HKT
Tiger Circle x Katie Lo: Unlocking HK's local culture
10-03-2026 17:31 HKT
Major road closures expected for charity cycling event on Sunday
13-03-2026 17:31 HKT
HK braces for warmer, more humid weather next week
14-03-2026 19:19 HKT