logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

One day a year, pilgrims crowd remote Taiwan temple to dream of divine answers

CHINA
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
People line up to have their dreams read at the annual dream seeking event on Beigan island, Matsu archipelago, Taiwan March 17, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang
People line up to have their dreams read at the annual dream seeking event on Beigan island, Matsu archipelago, Taiwan March 17, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang

One day a year, pilgrims make their way to a small temple on a remote Taiwanese island near the Chinese coast to do one simple thing: Sleep.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Wrapped in blankets, the faithful spend the night on the floor at the Wuwei Ling Temple on Beigan island, hoping the deities it honours will send them a dream that might offer answers that the waking life cannot.

According to local folk beliefs, the Nine Immortals of Jiuli, the sibling deities who preside over dream-seeking, leave their home temple in China's Fujian province on the 29th day of the Lunar New Year to visit an uncle at Wuwei Ling Temple.

A severe storm forced the deities to remain on the island for an extra day before returning to Fujian. Because of this tale, people in Fujian can seek dreams at the deities' home temple on any of the other 364 days of the year, while worshippers in Beigan can do so only on this one particular day. 

Restaurant owner Yang Jui-yun first sought guidance at the temple more than a decade ago, when she was worried about her daughter leaving for the U.S. to study.

"I heard someone saying 'hello, hello' in English. And then I saw an image of a couple holding hands with children," said Yang, 60.

Years later, her daughter gave birth to twin girls in the U.S. When her granddaughters visited Matsu for the first time, Yang saw the very image that she had dreamt at the Wuwei Ling Temple: Her daughter and son-in-law holding hands with the twins as they walked toward a Matsu beach.

Beigan is in the Matsu archipelago, geographically part of China's Fujian province and which has been controlled by Taipei since 1949 when the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taiwan after losing a civil war to Mao Zedong's Communists.

Regularly shelled by China during the height of the Cold War, today Matsu is a popular tourist destination, attracting people to experience its stark natural beauty, bird-watch and explore old underground bunkers. 

Previously only a niche belief for Matsu residents, the temple has begun attracting a bigger crowd after the county government started promoting it to tourists.

"Most people ask about marriage," said the temple's honorary chairman, Chen Shih-tien. "Some ask about their careers; work-related questions are the most common." 

Reuters

pilgrimscrowdTaiwantempledreamdivine answers

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A mixer truck drives past by a LNG tank storage at Guan-Tang LNG Receiving Terminal in Taoyuan on March 25, 2026. (Photo by I-Hwa Cheng / AFP)
Mideast war fuels disinformation about Taiwan's gas supply
CHINA
26-03-2026 13:51 HKT
Mandarin pop star Jay Chou attends a news conference ahead of the release of his first album in nearly four years in Taipei, Taiwan, March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Taiwan Mandopop star Jay Chou returns with ambitious new album
CHINA
24-03-2026 16:13 HKT
Paris 2024 Olympics - Boxing - Women's 57kg - Victory Ceremony - Roland-Garros Stadium, Paris, France - August 10, 2024. Gold medallist Yu Ting Lin of Taiwan kisses her medal. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File Photo
Taiwan's Lin to compete in first international event since Paris gender row
CHINA
21-03-2026 12:41 HKT
A Foxconn electric two-wheeler powertrain system is displayed at Foxconn’s annual tech day in Taipei, Taiwan October 8, 2024. REUTERS
Taiwan's Foxconn forecasts strong revenue growth even as profit lags forecasts
FINANCE
16-03-2026 16:21 HKT
A Micron logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Micron plans second chip facility at newly acquired Taiwan site
FINANCE
16-03-2026 11:09 HKT
When Thai meets HK: Thai worshippers turns local temple into a little Bangkok
SOCIAL BUZZ
15-03-2026 20:07 HKT
(Online photo from Threads)
Fire breaks out at Taoyuan's beloved beef noodle shop, no injuries
CHINA
15-03-2026 18:42 HKT
File Photo
Taiwan says large-scale Chinese military flights return after unusual absence
CHINA
15-03-2026 14:03 HKT
Taiwan’s Su Sin-yun (R) and China’s Wurigumula fight for the ball during the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026 football match between China and Taiwan in Perth on March 14, 2026. (Photo by Antony DICKSON / AFP)
China edge Taiwan in extra-time to make Women's Asian Cup semis
CHINA
14-03-2026 17:43 HKT
Taiwan military personnel operate an Oerlikon 35 mm twin cannon at an annual military exercise ahead of the Lunar New Year in Chiayi, Taiwan, January 28, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Booming Taiwan can well afford more military spending, president says
CHINA
14-03-2026 15:26 HKT
Police, ImmD raid Tsim Sha Tsui building, arrest 128 in vice operation
NEWS
17 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Iran names six countries whose ships can pass through Strait of Hormuz, mulls US$2 million transit fee
WORLD
10 hours ago
(File Photo)
Domestic helper mother arrested after newborn found dead in Causeway Bay mall restroom
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.