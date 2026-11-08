Asian buyers expand into Swiss and French Alpine ski homes: Knight Frank

Asian high-net-worth investors, led by buyers from Hong Kong and Singapore, are increasingly purchasing luxury ski properties across the Alps, expanding beyond traditional destinations like Japan, according to property consultancy Knight Frank.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

While buyers from Hong Kong and Singapore have established track records in Japan's Niseko resort, Knight Frank’s latest Alpine Report points to growing interest in the French Alps and a steady presence in Switzerland.

In the Swiss resort of Andermatt, buyers based in Asia now account for roughly 7 to 8 percent of total property owners, with Singaporeans representing around half of that cohort. Prime residential prices in the area reached €25,500 (HK$222,812.63) to €28,200 per square metre in the year through June 2026, marking a 12.5 percent annual gain.

Prime home prices in Swiss resorts rose 29 percent over the past five years, outpacing a 12 percent increase across French destinations, the consultancy said.

Overall prime prices across the Alps gained an average of 3.2 percent year-on-year, driven by individual resort characteristics rather than a broader market rally, the consultancy added.

Prime prices across the broader Alpine market rose an average of 3.2 percent year-on-year, though performance was uneven, with top Swiss destinations like Davos and Andermatt outpacing established French resorts, the report showed.