logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Pigeon found dead in Yau Tong, police treat as animal cruelty

NEWS
27-02-2026 01:54 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Yau Tong animal cruelty pigeon

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Fourth dog found dead in Lok Ma Chau in suspected poisoning case
NEWS
20-02-2026 01:16 HKT
Dog found dead in Lok Ma Chau in suspected poisoning case
NEWS
17-02-2026 00:31 HKT
Man arrested after three-month-old puppy dies in Tseung Kwan O fall
NEWS
16-02-2026 02:18 HKT
Former employee arrested for suspected theft at Yau Tong shopping mall
NEWS
04-02-2026 03:39 HKT
Man arrested for suspected animal cruelty after 20 cats found dead in Yuen Long home
NEWS
02-02-2026 05:28 HKT
Photo: Hong Kong Animal Post
Over 100 fish die during Tseung Kwan O estate pond cleaning
NEWS
27-01-2026 05:13 HKT
One Park Place to start second round of sales on Friday
PROPERTY
26-11-2025 16:33 HKT
Victor Tin Sio-un, executive director of Sino Land
One Park Place to begin check registration after show flats attract 3,000 visits
PROPERTY
13-11-2025 17:55 HKT
Left, Victor Tin. SING TAO
One Park Place unveils first price list of 150 units
PROPERTY
11-11-2025 16:44 HKT
Opportunity knocks: Around 2000 postings for older job seekers to land new roles
NEWS
16-09-2025 14:07 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.