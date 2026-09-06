The Pavilia Farm III sells two-bedroom unit for HK$14.43m

The Pavilia Farm III in Tai Wai, co-developed by New World Development (0017) and MTR Corporation (0066), recorded the sale of a high-floor two-bedroom unit for HK$14.43 million on Sunday.

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The unit, spanning 534 square feet, fetched a price of HK$27,024 per sq ft.

The Pavilia Farm series has sold 401 units since its relaunch, raking in over HK$6.5 billion.



