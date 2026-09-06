The Pavilia Farm III sells two-bedroom unit for HK$14.43m

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Sky Ace Enterprise names North Point project State Residence
01-09-2026 17:32 HKT
K11 MUSEA first-half sales surge 40pc to hit record high
01-09-2026 15:29 HKT
The Pavilia Farm III to tender three special units next Monday
30-07-2026 17:05 HKT
NWD K11 upgrades KLUB 11 loyalty programme to boost premium engagement
29-07-2026 15:27 HKT
The Pavilia Farm III sells three-bedroom unit for HK$22.95m by tender
15-07-2026 16:19 HKT
NWD’s Pavilia Rosa launches five units for sale next Monday
09-07-2026 17:11 HKT
Pavilia Rosa sells two-bedroom unit for over HK$19 mln
07-07-2026 16:46 HKT
Trump taking Qatari Air Force One to Ireland before security fix
05-09-2026 14:17 HKT