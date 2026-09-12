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HK authorities rush anti-skid paving at new Huanggang Port interchange following driver safety concerns

NEWS
2 hours ago
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Emergency resurfacing works are currently underway at the public transport interchange of the soon-to-open new Huanggang Port after bus operators raised serious concerns regarding slippery road surfaces. 

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Responding to media inquiries, a government spokesperson confirmed that the Highways Department is actively applying high-friction, anti-skid surfacing over designated concrete sections of the interchange bus lanes to reinforce roadway grip and ensure commuter safety ahead of the facility's imminent commissioning.

The urgent roadwork comes in response to feedback from frontline bus drivers who participated in recent cross-border operational drills. 

The drivers cautioned that the pavement material used on the dedicated bus lanes lacked adequate skid resistance, causing heavy vehicles to experience severe traction loss during simulated runs.

Drills expose severe vehicle sliding and handling challenges

The issue was first brought to light during large-scale operational rehearsals conducted at the newly developed boundary checkpoint. 

Multiple bus drivers taking part in the trials reported frequent handling difficulties, specifically understeering on turns and rear-wheel fishtailing. 

Several drivers likened the sensation to maneuvering heavy passenger buses over ice and snow, warning that such poor traction could pose significant road hazards once regular transit services commence.

Addressing the drivers' feedback, the government spokesperson explained that vehicular skid resistance is subject to a range of environmental and engineering variables, including wet weather, roadway wear, general cleanliness, and overarching geometric design.

To mitigate the slippage and prevent potential accidents, road maintenance crews were directed to coat the affected concrete bus lanes with specialized non-skid surfacing. 

Officials added that the rectification works are anticipated to conclude within a very short timeframe to seamlessly align with the official opening schedule of the new boundary crossing.

Multi-departmental safety improvements underway ahead of port opening

The paving initiative forms part of an expansive, multi-agency effort to fine-tune operations at the strategic cross-border facility. 

Since the Hong Kong Port Area of the Huanggang Port was formally established on July 31 this year, relevant government departments have conducted sequential reviews of municipal amenities and adjusted internal infrastructure based on practical operational feedback.

Throughout this preparation phase, the Transport Department has maintained ongoing technical exchanges with local public transport franchised operators, organizing multiple rounds of on-site trial runs through the interchange. 

At the request of transport regulators, the Highways Department has already carried out a series of targeted infrastructure upgrades. 

These measures include installing supplementary directional traffic signs, repainting clearer roadway markings, and continuously monitoring surface conditions across the terminal to ensure smooth and orderly traffic operations when passenger services launch.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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