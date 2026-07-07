Wheelock Properties retains Top 10 Real Estate Developers at the Hubexo Asia Awards 2026

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Wheelock Properties sales exceed HK$24b in first half of 2026
01-07-2026 14:34 HKT
Park Silicon to release sales brochure as early as this week
24-06-2026 14:51 HKT
Wheelock Properties names Kwu Tung project "Park Silicon"
17-06-2026 17:18 HKT
8 Lung Ting Lane luxury project dubbed The Monet
04-05-2026 18:03 HKT
Deep Water South sells five units for $107 mln
29-04-2026 08:00 HKT
Deep Water South stages fashion show drawing 170 students
27-04-2026 17:38 HKT
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
05-07-2026 19:27 HKT
At least 63 HK students secure perfect scores as IB results released
06-07-2026 14:54 HKT