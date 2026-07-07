Wheelock Properties retains Top 10 Real Estate Developers at the Hubexo Asia Awards 2026

Wheelock Properties announced on Tuesday that it has retained its title as one of the Top 10 Real Estate Developers at the Hubexo Asia Awards 2026.

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The developer said the achievement reflects strong industry recognition of its premium projects, and it will maintain its commitment to building high-quality communities and creating livable environments grounded in a sustainable philosophy.

The Hubexo Asia Awards 2026, formerly known as the BCI Asia Awards, have been held for over 20 years since their inception. It is a prestigious accolade in Asia’s architectural and construction industry, aimed at recognizing enterprises with significant influence, innovation, and contributions to the sector, while promoting sustainable development.