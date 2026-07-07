logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

Wheelock Properties retains Top 10 Real Estate Developers at the Hubexo Asia Awards 2026

PROPERTY
54 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo

Wheelock Properties announced on Tuesday that it has retained its title as one of the Top 10 Real Estate Developers at the Hubexo Asia Awards 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The developer said the achievement reflects strong industry recognition of its premium projects, and it will maintain its commitment to building high-quality communities and creating livable environments grounded in a sustainable philosophy.

The Hubexo Asia Awards 2026, formerly known as the BCI Asia Awards, have been held for over 20 years since their inception. It is a prestigious accolade in Asia’s architectural and construction industry, aimed at recognizing enterprises with significant influence, innovation, and contributions to the sector, while promoting sustainable development. 

Wheelock PropertiesTop 10 Real Estate DevelopersHubexo Asia Awards 2026

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Ricky Wong, third from right.
Wheelock Properties sales exceed HK$24b in first half of 2026
PROPERTY
01-07-2026 14:34 HKT
Ricky Wong, first from right.
Park Silicon to release sales brochure as early as this week
PROPERTY
24-06-2026 14:51 HKT
Ricky Wong(right).
Wheelock Properties names Kwu Tung project "Park Silicon"
PROPERTY
17-06-2026 17:18 HKT
Ricky Wong, second right.
Wheelock Properties' Kwu Tung project to launch as soon as July, offering 781 units
PROPERTY
15-06-2026 17:11 HKT
Ricky Wong, third from left.
Wheelock Properties launches exhibition hall of Northern Metropolis Kwu Tung North on Tuesday
PROPERTY
27-05-2026 15:43 HKT
Wheelock Properties launches UnlockKwuTung video challenge to capture hidden beauty in Kwu Tung
PROPERTY
07-05-2026 17:31 HKT
8 Lung Ting Lane luxury project dubbed The Monet
PROPERTY
04-05-2026 18:03 HKT
Ricky Wong, center. Wheelock Properties
Wheelock holds "Passage in Bloom — New Works by Mizuki Nishiyama" exhibition at One Island South
PROPERTY
29-04-2026 08:30 HKT
Ricky Wong Kwong-yiu, right, vice chairman and managing director of Wheelock. Wheelock Properties
Deep Water South sells five units for $107 mln
PROPERTY
29-04-2026 08:00 HKT
Wheelock Properties Vice Chairman and Managing Director Ricky Wong attended the event to support the students.
Deep Water South stages fashion show drawing 170 students
PROPERTY
27-04-2026 17:38 HKT
(file photo)
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
NEWS
05-07-2026 19:27 HKT
(File photo)
Domestic helpers’ 30pc pay rise may slam door on incoming foreign workers, employers’ group warns
NEWS
22 hours ago
Victoria Shanghai Academy
At least 63 HK students secure perfect scores as IB results released
NEWS
06-07-2026 14:54 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.