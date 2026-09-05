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NEWS

Suspended digital display screen dangles mid-air at Hong Kong Airport Terminal 2

NEWS
52 mins ago
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A circular electronic display screen suspended from the ceiling of the departures hall at Hong Kong International Airport's Terminal 2 malfunctioned on Saturday morning, plunging several meters before an emergency safety mechanism caught the unit mid-air.

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No injuries were reported, and authorities confirmed that there was no immediate danger to travelers. The Airport Authority Hong Kong stated that it is treating the incident with great seriousness and has launched an in-depth investigation into the mechanical failure.

The incident gained widespread attention after video footage surfaced on social media showing the 1.5-meter by 1.5-meter circular display—which was broadcasting an underwater animation—swaying precariously overhead after one of its supporting steel cables detached.

Airport staff quickly sealed off a perimeter measuring approximately 40 meters by 20 meters beneath the installation to keep travelers and staff away from the area while emergency stabilization work took place.

Police received a report regarding the incident around 8.35am, confirming that the overhead display had dropped from a height of approximately 15 meters above the ground before coming to a halt roughly eight meters above the floor. 

A preliminary police inquiry suggested that component aging caused the steel wire rope to loosen or snap. The case has been classified as miscellaneous.

An Airport Authority spokesperson confirmed that the malfunction occurred at around 8.30am on the departures level of Terminal 2, prompting immediate cordon measures. Officials emphasized that the display was engineered with a built-in anti-drop safety system that engaged instantly during the incident to prevent a catastrophic fall.

Maintenance engineers have since secured the fixture, with airport authorities planning a comprehensive review to determine the root cause and further enhance the stability and safety of similar suspended installations across airport facilities.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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