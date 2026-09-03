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PROPERTY

Swire Properties releases sales brochure for The Headland Residences Phase 2 

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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Adrian To, middle, Eugenia Lee, general manager of residential (Hong Kong) at Swire Properties, left, and Swire Properties head of residential sales (Hong Kong) Fanny Chiu.
Adrian To, middle, Eugenia Lee, general manager of residential (Hong Kong) at Swire Properties, left, and Swire Properties head of residential sales (Hong Kong) Fanny Chiu.

Swire Properties (1972) uploaded the sales brochure for phase 2 of The Headland Residences on Thursday with pre-sale consent secured, bringing 258 units to the market. 

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The 258 units, ranging from 547 to 2,847 square feet, feature two- to four-bedroom layouts and are expected to be completed by September next year. 

Meanwhile, the project also released its first sales arrangement, offering 52 two-bedroom units, ranging from 585 to 601 sq ft, for tendering starting next Friday. 

Adrian To Wai-yip, the company's director of residential, noted that phase 1 has launched around 430 units since last September, with about 400 units sold, cashing in roughly HK$3.6 billion.

 

The Headland Residences phase 2Chai Wan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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