Swire Properties releases sales brochure for The Headland Residences Phase 2 

Swire Properties (1972) uploaded the sales brochure for phase 2 of The Headland Residences on Thursday with pre-sale consent secured, bringing 258 units to the market.

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The 258 units, ranging from 547 to 2,847 square feet, feature two- to four-bedroom layouts and are expected to be completed by September next year.

Meanwhile, the project also released its first sales arrangement, offering 52 two-bedroom units, ranging from 585 to 601 sq ft, for tendering starting next Friday.

Adrian To Wai-yip, the company's director of residential, noted that phase 1 has launched around 430 units since last September, with about 400 units sold, cashing in roughly HK$3.6 billion.