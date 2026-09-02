Ho Man Tin Fat Kwong Street site to be disposed via tender with invitations opening Friday

A site on Fat Kwong Street, Ho Man Tin, Kowloon, in the 2026-27 Land Sale List, will be disposed of by public tender, with invitation commencing on September 4 and closing on October 2, the Lands Department announced Wednesday.

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The site, Kowloon Inland Lot No. 11301 has a site area of about 5 170 square meters, and is designated for private residential purpose, offering 250 units.

Centaline added that the site's proximity to the Ho Man Tin MTR station and its location in a luxury residential area makes it highly sought after by developers, leading to fierce competition; estimating the land's price at HK$15,000 per square foot with a total estimated value of approximately HK$3.15 billion, as the area is considered well-developed with comprehensive cultural and recreational facilities.