logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

Ho Man Tin Fat Kwong Street site to be disposed via tender with invitations opening Friday

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A site on Fat Kwong Street, Ho Man Tin, Kowloon, in the 2026-27 Land Sale List, will be disposed of by public tender, with invitation commencing on September 4 and closing on October 2, the Lands Department announced Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The site, Kowloon Inland Lot No. 11301 has a site area of about 5 170 square meters, and is designated for private residential purpose, offering 250 units. 

Centaline added that the site's proximity to the Ho Man Tin MTR station and its location in a luxury residential area makes it highly sought after by developers, leading to fierce competition; estimating the land's price at HK$15,000 per square foot with a total estimated value of approximately HK$3.15 billion, as the area is considered well-developed with comprehensive cultural and recreational facilities.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Soundwill's iCITY Phase 2 sold a total 203 units for $565mn
PROPERTY
2 hours ago
Thomas Lam.
Henderson's Chester II to release pricing on Thursday with show flats open Saturday
PROPERTY
2 hours ago
Hong Kong ranks 5th in APAC living investment on rising student housing demand
PROPERTY
2 hours ago
MTR's Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two Property Development.
MTR Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two project receives four bids, two projects tender to launch
PROPERTY
3 hours ago
21 Borrett Road phase 2 sells four-bedroom unit for new high of over HK$159 mn
PROPERTY
3 hours ago
Sale and purchase agreements for all buildings drop 10.7pc to 5,768
PROPERTY
3 hours ago
Summit.
Hang Lung's Summit at The Peak sells duplex unit for $124 mn
PROPERTY
22 hours ago
KT Marina II offers 100 more units for sale via price list this Saturday
PROPERTY
23 hours ago
One Victoria Cove offers 35 units in fourth price list
PROPERTY
23 hours ago
Wheelock's Monaco sells the last three-bedroom apartment for $20.17 mn
PROPERTY
01-09-2026 19:09 HKT
Mainland man arrested for alleged in-flight theft on HK Express flight from Bangkok
NEWS
14 hours ago
(File photo)
HKU medicine stresses Cantonese remains mandatory despite eased entry rule
NEWS
01-09-2026 19:10 HKT
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
China applies 20pc income tax to foreigners' dividends, bonuses from foreign enterprises
FINANCE
01-09-2026 16:38 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.