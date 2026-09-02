Soundwill's iCITY Phase 2 sold a total 203 units for $565mn

Soundwill's iCITY Phase 2, a 24-hour digital industrial landmark in Kwai Chung, has sold a total 203 units as of August 31, over 75 percent of the available units, cashing in HK$565 million at an average transaction price of HK$2.78 million.

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iCITY Phase 2 sold 21 in August alone, with transaction prices from HK$2.49 million to HK$3.38 million.

Three large-scale transactions were recorded, including one group purchasing three units for a total transaction amount of HK$8.65 million, reflecting strong demand for high-quality 24-hour workspaces, Soundwill stated.

The developer announced that it will later raise prices for some units by 3 percent to 5 percent and is actively preparing to launch Phase I of the project to meet the continued increase in demand.