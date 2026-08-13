Pavilia Rosa to roll out final three one-bedroom units next Monday

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New World Development’s (0017) Pavilia Rosa in Kowloon Tong will launch its final three one-bedroom units for sale next Monday.

These units measure 336 square feet each, with prices ranging from HK$10.51 million to HK$11.15 million after discount.

The developer also opened a new 435 sq ft, two-bedroom show flat for public viewing by appointment on Thursday.

Cannas Ho Ka-yan, director of sales and marketing at NWD, noted that a 298 sq ft one-bedroom unit with a 47 sq ft balcony was sold for HK$10.1 million on Wednesday, or HK$33,903 per sq ft. The price per sq ft set a new record for a one-bedroom layout among new developments in Kowloon.

A total of three two-bedroom units were sold within 10 days, generating over HK$52 million in sales proceeds, with one unit of the same layout still available. The project has sold 65 units so far, cashing in over HK$2.7 billion, according to Ho.

She added that the company plans to launch the remaining about 30 units at Deep Water Pavilia in Wong Chuk Hang as early as next month.

Additionally, its residential projects in the Northern Metropolis are expected to be launched as early as the end of this year, said Ho.

Frank Feng