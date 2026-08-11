The Sterling I to unveil first batch of at least 102 units on Wednesday

China Resources Land (1109) plans to launch the first round of sales for its Southwest Kowloon project The Sterling I as early as next week, following the release of its first price list on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The initial batch will offer at least 102 units featuring one- to three-bedroom layouts, said Kong Jian, sales and marketing director of CR Land (Overseas). He added that show flats will open to the public and start receiving registrations at the same time.

The project features two show flats, a one-bedroom and a two-bedroom unit, ranging in size from 313 to 473 square feet.

Cen Feifei, CR Land (Overseas)'s sales and marketing deputy director, noted that the project has drawn over 8,000 inquiries so far, adding that the number is expected to increase after the price list is released.