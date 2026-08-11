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PROPERTY

The Sterling I to unveil first batch of at least 102 units on Wednesday

PROPERTY
12 hours ago
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From left: Kong Jian and Cen Feifei.
From left: Kong Jian and Cen Feifei.

China Resources Land (1109) plans to launch the first round of sales for its Southwest Kowloon project The Sterling I as early as next week, following the release of its first price list on Wednesday.

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The initial batch will offer at least 102 units featuring one- to three-bedroom layouts, said Kong Jian, sales and marketing director of CR Land (Overseas). He added that show flats will open to the public and start receiving registrations at the same time.

The project features two show flats, a one-bedroom and a two-bedroom unit, ranging in size from 313 to 473 square feet.

Cen Feifei, CR Land (Overseas)'s sales and marketing deputy director, noted that the project has drawn over 8,000 inquiries so far, adding that the number is expected to increase after the price list is released. 

 

The SterlingChina Resources Land

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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