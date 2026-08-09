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PROPERTY

Wheelock Properties' Park Silicon attracts over 10,000 visitors and receives over 1,200 checks

PROPERTY
20 hours ago

by

Raine Fung

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Ricky Wong, second from right.
Ricky Wong, second from right.

Wheelock Properties' Kwu Tung project Park Silicon Phase Two Palo Springs saw over 10,000 visitors in the marketing suite over the weekend, after the release of its first price list offering 65 units last Friday. 

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The project received over 1,200 checks as of Sunday afternoon, an oversubscription of about 18 times. 

Wheelock Properties managing director Ricky Wong Kwong-yiu noted that most registrants came from the New Territories, with about 30 percent from Kowloon, Shenzhen, and mainland China, reflecting strong confidence in the location. 

Meanwhile, 40 percent are investors eyeing rental potential. 

He added that the group is expected to release the second price list within 48 hours, and may sell three-bedroom units through tender, with the first round of sales commencing as early as mid-August.

Two-bedroom units were the most popular, while three-bedroom units also drew strong interest from upgraders, with possible tender sales.

Prices after discounts start at HK$5.06 million, with prices per square foot starting from HK$15,903. 

The average price per square foot for the first batch after discounts is HK$17,671.
 

WheelockKwu TungPark SiliconPalo Springs

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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