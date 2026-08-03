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PROPERTY

Wheelock Properties' Park Silicon receives almost 7,000 inquiries with prices to be announced soon

PROPERTY
1 hour ago

by

Raine Fung

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Wheelock Properties' Kwu Tung project Park Silicon is expected to announce its prices soon, as the project has received nearly 7,000 inquiries, 40 percent of which being investors, said Wheelock Properties managing director Ricky Wong Kwong-yiu. 

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Two-bedroom units with enclosed kitchens are expected to be the first to be launched, primarily in Phase Two, Palo Springs.

Around 40 percent of those who inquired were from mainland China, or frequently travel between Hong Kong and the mainland.

The project announced a partnership with SF Express to provide a range of smart living services, and is the first residence to explore drone delivery services in Hong Kong.

This marks the first residential project in Hong Kong to partner with SF Express Hong Kong on "smart living," providing various smart services, including drone delivery, one-stop pre-check-in and baggage delivery, and extended home services, according to Wong. 

Drone deliveries will be launched once the relevant legislation is implemented. 


 

WheelockKwu TungPark Silicon

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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