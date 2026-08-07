logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

The Sterling I draws over 5,000 inquiries

PROPERTY
07-08-2026 15:46 HKT
logo
logo
logo
CR Land
CR Land

China Resources Land (1109) said it has received over 5,000 inquiries for its Southwest Kowloon project The Sterling I. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Among them, around 30 percent were made from buyers interested in upgrading their homes, said Jeffrey Sy, managing director of CR Land (Overseas).

The project will release the first price list and open show flats for public viewing next week, Sy said. 

The sales brochure is available for viewing. 

The development offers 222 two-bedroom units, accounting for around 44 percent of the total, with sizes ranging from 408 to 476 sq ft.


 

CR LandThe Sterling I

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
From left: Kong Jian and Cen Feifei.
The Sterling I uploads sales brochure on Wednesday, with prices coming next week
PROPERTY
05-08-2026 16:21 HKT
Kong Jian (left), Cen Feifei (right)
The Sterling I’s set for August launch amid strong mainland buyer interest
PROPERTY
31-07-2026 22:39 HKT
Office property market sees new monthly high of 110 sales in nearly five years
PROPERTY
19 hours ago
Ricky Wong, second from right.
Wheelock Properties' Park Silicon attracts over 10,000 visitors and receives over 1,200 checks
PROPERTY
20 hours ago
Ricky Wong, vice chairman and managing director of Wheelock Properties, right
Wheelock Properties unveils first batch of 65 flats in Park Silicon
PROPERTY
07-08-2026 17:10 HKT
Fonnie Chan, second left.
Kowloon Development names Ngau Chi Wan project 33 Clear Water Bay
PROPERTY
06-08-2026 20:21 HKT
Fleur Pavilia.
Miss Hong Kong 2005 Tracy Ip purchases Fleur Pavilia unit for HK$12.25m
PROPERTY
06-08-2026 17:06 HKT
Hong Kong's private home completion jumps 3.4 times in June
PROPERTY
06-08-2026 15:39 HKT
The exterior of The Pavilia Forest.
The Pavilia Forest II launches 75 units from HK$6.34m after discount
PROPERTY
05-08-2026 16:36 HKT
Henderson names Kwu Tung North project North Innovale
PROPERTY
05-08-2026 15:45 HKT
HK hits 36.9 degrees, highest since 1884
NEWS
22 hours ago
Police smash triad syndicate laundering $600m, arresting 147
NEWS
19 hours ago
Former Dragon 5 member found dead in Chao Phraya River with 20kg of concrete in backpack
WORLD
10 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.