The Sterling I draws over 5,000 inquiries

China Resources Land (1109) said it has received over 5,000 inquiries for its Southwest Kowloon project The Sterling I.

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Among them, around 30 percent were made from buyers interested in upgrading their homes, said Jeffrey Sy, managing director of CR Land (Overseas).

The project will release the first price list and open show flats for public viewing next week, Sy said.

The sales brochure is available for viewing.

The development offers 222 two-bedroom units, accounting for around 44 percent of the total, with sizes ranging from 408 to 476 sq ft.



