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PROPERTY

Henderson names Kwu Tung North project North Innovale

PROPERTY
1 hour ago

by

Raine Fung

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Henderson Land Development's (0012) new project in Kwu Tung North is named North Innovale, the developer announced Wednesday. 

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The first round of sales is expected to be in late August the soonest, with residency to begin as early as the end of this year, as the project has received its pre-sale consent, according to Thomas Lam Tat-man, general manager of sales (1) department at Henderson. 

The project boasts a location two minutes from the future  Kwu Tung MTR station, and access to seven border crossings, easily connecting Hong Kong and Shenzhen. 

With such location, North Innovale is expected to attract individuals who travel often between Hong Kong and the mainland, and families with children studying within the Northern Metropolis. 

North Innovale will offer a total 682 units. 

Sales saw slight drops over June and July, but are expected to remain strong in the future, Lam added. 

"The name 'North Innovale' draws inspiration from the innovative spirit of the group's other flagship project, 'One Innovale'. It also aligns with the strategic development trend of the 'Northern Innovation and Technology' development zone in the Northern Metropolitan Area," said Lam.

Henderson Land DevelopmentNorth Innovale

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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