Vanke unveils Le Mont show flats, starts handover after raking in HK$6.2b

Vanke Holdings (Hong Kong) has unveiled two ready-to-move-in show flats at its newly completed Le Mont project in Tai Po as handover begins this week, having already raked in HK$6.2 billion from selling 1,283 units.

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The featured show flats include an 873-square-foot four-bedroom and a 428-square-foot two-bedroom unit.

Located on Ma Wo Road, Le Mont offers a total of 1,650 units ranging from studios to four-bedroom layouts. It is complemented by a 100,000-square-foot clubhouse featuring over 50 recreational facilities, including a 50-meter outdoor swimming pool, a 25-meter indoor heated pool, a 200-meter outdoor jogging track, a multi-purpose sports court, a children's play area, and a fitness center equipped with cardio, weight training, and cycling zones.

Yolander Lau, head of Sales, marketing and customer relations department at Vanke, said the average transaction price over the past three months stood at HK$15,455 per sq ft, with local residents living along the East Rail Line accounting for about 80 percent of the buyers.

She added that the developer will roll out the remaining units depending on market conditions, with new ready-to-move-in show flats opening for public viewing shortly.

Looking ahead, Vanke plans to launch another residential project on Ting Fu Street in Ngau Tau Kok early next year. The upcoming development is nearing its topping-out stage and will primarily offer small- to medium-sized flats.