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PROPERTY

The Sterling I uploads sales brochure on Wednesday, with prices coming next week

PROPERTY
57 mins ago
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From left: Kong Jian and Cen Feifei.
From left: Kong Jian and Cen Feifei.

China Resources Land's (1109) Southwest Kowloon project, The Sterling I, uploaded its sales brochure on Wednesday, with sales launching within this month.

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The project is expected to release the price list and open show flats for public viewing as early as next week.

Kong Jian, sales and marketing director of CR Land (Overseas), said that The Sterling I offers one- to three-bedroom layouts, alongside special units, ranging from 267 to 680 square feet.

He added that the project has received a number of inquiries, with two- and three-bedroom units drawing the most interest. Pricing will take reference from recent transaction prices of other West Kowloon projects and projects that above Kowloon Station.

Meanwhile, Cen Feifei, CR Land (Overseas)’s sales and marketing deputy director, noted that the project offers 222 two-bedroom units, accounting for around 44 percent of the total, with sizes ranging from 408 to 476 sq ft.

She added that two show flats, including a one-bedroom and a two-bedroom layout, are scheduled to open to the public for viewing early next week.

 

The Sterling IChina Resources Land

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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