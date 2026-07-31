The Sterling I’s set for August launch amid strong mainland buyer interest

China Resources Land (1109) said on Friday that its Southwest Kowloon project, The Sterling I, has launched its sales office, and its sales brochure is expected to be uploaded as early as next week, with sales to begin in August.

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Kong Jian, sales and marketing director of CR Land (Overseas), said the project has received a number of inquiries, especially from mainland buyers, the company’s employees, and brand supporters.

Jian noted that short-term fluctuations in the property market are a normal phenomenon. With interest rates currently lower and underlying demand still strong, he remains positive about the overall property market outlook and does not expect any impact on the project’s sales. He believes the project will attract buyers based on its quality and competitive advantages.

Cen Feifei, CR Land (Overseas)’s sales and marketing deputy director, highlighted that the project is close to three stations and eight railway lines, as well as easy access to the High-Speed Rail station and the airport.