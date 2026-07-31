logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

The Sterling I’s set for August launch amid strong mainland buyer interest

PROPERTY
55 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo
Kong Jian (left), Cen Feifei (right)
Kong Jian (left), Cen Feifei (right)

China Resources Land (1109) said on Friday that its Southwest Kowloon project, The Sterling I, has launched its sales office, and its sales brochure is expected to be uploaded as early as next week, with sales to begin in August.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Kong Jian, sales and marketing director of CR Land (Overseas), said the project has received a number of inquiries, especially from mainland buyers, the company’s employees, and brand supporters.

Jian noted that short-term fluctuations in the property market are a normal phenomenon. With interest rates currently lower and underlying demand still strong, he remains positive about the overall property market outlook and does not expect any impact on the project’s sales. He believes the project will attract buyers based on its quality and competitive advantages.

Cen Feifei, CR Land (Overseas)’s sales and marketing deputy director, highlighted that the project is close to three stations and eight railway lines, as well as easy access to the High-Speed Rail station and the airport.

China Resources LandThe Sterling I

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
From second left: CR Land (Overseas) sales and marketing deputy director Cen Feifei, Louis Chan, vice chairman and chief executive (residential) of Asia Pacific at Centaline Property Agency, Kong Jian and Centaline Property Agency's director for Kowloon Sandia Lau.
The Sterling to secure pre-sale approval as early as late July
PROPERTY
21-07-2026 17:23 HKT
The logo of China Resources (Holdings) Co Ltd is seen on the facade of its building in Beijing, China May 12, 2022. REUTERS
China Resources Land's March gross contracted sales dropped 14.1pc year on year
FINANCE
13-04-2026 22:38 HKT
The China Resources logo is seen at its booth during the first China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, China November 28, 2023. REUTERS
China Resources Land to offload stake in property management arm for $2 billion
FINANCE
13-11-2025 12:03 HKT
From left: Johnson Wai, deputy managing director of China Resources Land (Overseas); and Samuel Leung, deputy head of sales of Poly Property (Hong Kong)
Pano Harbour in Kai Tak commencing handover for 350 units sold
PROPERTY
02-07-2025 17:48 HKT
Bailey Street / Chi Kiang Street Project in Hung Hom. URA
China Overseas secures Hung Hom Bailey Street project with HK$6.9b bid
PROPERTY
43 mins ago
From left: Weber Lo, Adriel Chan, Kenneth Chiu Ka-kui, chief financial officer and executive director of Hang Lung and Hang Lung Properties
Hang Lung optimistic on retail, mainland rental amid H1 2026 profit drop
PROPERTY
1 hour ago
Logo of Swire Group is seen in Hong Kong, China December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Swire Properties posts double-digit retail growth in mainland China, 100pc HK mall occupancy
PROPERTY
1 hour ago
Derek Chan
HK private home supply falls below 100,000 for first time in 4 years, Ricacorp warns supply gap risk ahead
PROPERTY
5 hours ago
Hongkong Land's office and retail space includes the Landmark, above, Alexandra House and Exchange Square's towers. 2006/04/15 The Standard A03 (Pix By : Peter Ng)
Wharf Real Estate Investment to sell Singapore's Wheelock Place to Hongkong Land for S$1.11b
PROPERTY
30-07-2026 19:37 HKT
Cannas Ho
Record rents, tenant-turned buyers to support property market, New World says
PROPERTY
30-07-2026 19:12 HKT
HK-named typhoon Dolphin forecast to swim into record strength, says HKO
NEWS
30-07-2026 15:09 HKT
FEHD orders Langham Place mall to tackle rodent problem by Aug 6 or face prosecution
SOCIAL BUZZ
17 hours ago
Prominent Hong Kong entrepreneur dies following deadly Tsim Sha Tsui bar attack
NEWS
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.