Woodland Heights unit sells for $61mn to prominent family 

Unit C6 of Woodland Heights in Wong Nai Chung Gap Road, spanning 2,529 sq ft, was sold along with a parking space for HK$61 million to Kenneth King Shing-wei, a member of a prominent family,

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King's father is a renowned surgeon, and his mother is the sister-in-law of Bank of East Asia (0023) executive chairman David Li Kwok-po.

King's wife, Jessica Jann, who used to be a child actor and starred in Lethal Weapon 4, is a cousin of Donnie Yen Chi-tan's wife, Cissy Wang.

The property was sold for HK$24,000 per sq ft, down 40 percent from HK$40,000 in 2020, described by agents as a rare bargain.

It is estimated that King will use the property as his own home.

