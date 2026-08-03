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PROPERTY

Woodland Heights unit sells for $61mn to prominent family 

PROPERTY
1 hour ago

by

Raine Fung

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Kenneth King and his wife, Jessica Jann.
Kenneth King and his wife, Jessica Jann.

Unit C6 of Woodland Heights in Wong Nai Chung Gap Road, spanning 2,529 sq ft, was sold along with a parking space for HK$61 million to Kenneth King Shing-wei, a member of a prominent family,

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King's father is a renowned surgeon, and his mother is the sister-in-law of Bank of East Asia (0023) executive chairman David Li Kwok-po.

King's wife, Jessica Jann, who used to be a child actor and starred in Lethal Weapon 4, is a cousin of Donnie Yen Chi-tan's wife, Cissy Wang.

The property was sold for HK$24,000 per sq ft, down 40 percent from HK$40,000 in 2020, described by agents as a rare bargain.

It is estimated that King will use the property as his own home.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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