CY Leung criticizes property projects for not having names in Chinese

Leung Chun-ying, vice-chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, criticized the recent trend of developers naming properties only in English but lacking Chinese in a social media post.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

On Facebook, the former chief executive argued that such a trend attempts to appear as high-end, criticizing that developments targeting Chinese buyers but lack a Chinese name are unacceptable.

In response, a senior executive from a major developer stated that English names are easier to project an "international" image in the market, and are more convenient for cross-regional searches and social media dissemination.

The senior executive added that this is a common practice and other projects following suit are a common business choice, emphasizing no need for excessive interpretation.

