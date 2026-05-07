Wheelock Properties launches UnlockKwuTung video challenge to capture hidden beauty in Kwu Tung

Wheelock Properties has launched the UnlockKwuTung video challenge to promote the cultural and natural scenery of Kwu Tung, inviting the public to explore this hidden corner and capture its stories through their lens, and win great prizes.

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Prizes：

Champion: iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB (worth HK$10,199)

1st Runner-up: insta360 X5 Camera (worth HK$3,699)

2nd Runner-up: Harbour City HK$1,000 Gift Card

Merit Award (3 winners): Harbour City HK$500 Gift Card

The participants need to follow Wheelock Living on Facebook, Instagram, or Xiaohongshu. Then, visit Kwu Tung to film a short video and post it on their own social account while add hashtags #UnlockKwuTung, #Wheelock, and tag Wheelock Living in the video post

Finally, participants need to complete the entry form (bit.ly/UnlockKwuTung) or submit their name, email, phone number, and post link via Xiaohongshu private message to complete the registration.

The deadline for participation is 11:59pm on May 26, 2026. Spaces are limited.