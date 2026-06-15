Wheelock Properties' Kwu Tung project to launch as soon as July, offering 781 units

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Burglars steal Patek Philippe, Piaget watches from Kwu Tung house
11-06-2026 05:06 HKT
8 Lung Ting Lane luxury project dubbed The Monet
04-05-2026 18:03 HKT
Deep Water South sells five units for $107 mln
29-04-2026 08:00 HKT
Deep Water South stages fashion show drawing 170 students
27-04-2026 17:38 HKT
Double Coast III starts selling 88 homes this Friday
07-04-2026 18:01 HKT
Wheelock Properties cashes in over HK$10.4b in first quarter
01-04-2026 18:01 HKT
Miami Quay sees three deals for $43 million
25-03-2026 21:22 HKT