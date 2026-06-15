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PROPERTY

Wheelock Properties' Kwu Tung project to launch as soon as July, offering 781 units

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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Wheelock Properties' Kwu Tung project.
Wheelock Properties' Kwu Tung project.

Wheelock Properties said on Monday that its Kwu Tung project in 23 Heung Tsz Road will be officially named in the near term and put on the market as early as next month.

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It is expected to become the first private residential development near the Kwu Tung Station.

The project offers 781 units, mainly dominated by one- and two-bedroom units, and will be developed into two phases, said Ricky Wong Kwong-yiu, vice chairman and managing director of Wheelock Properties.

Phase one and phase two are targeted for completion on September 30 and December 30, 2027, respectively, while the construction of Kwu Tung Station is also expected to be finished concurrently.

Besides, Wheelock Properties has opened bookings for its "Kwu Tung North • Metropolis New Chapter Gallery", drawing over 1,000 visitors to date.

Wheelock PropertiesKwu Tung

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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