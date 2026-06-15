Wheelock Properties' Kwu Tung project to launch as soon as July, offering 781 units

Wheelock Properties said on Monday that its Kwu Tung project in 23 Heung Tsz Road will be officially named in the near term and put on the market as early as next month.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

It is expected to become the first private residential development near the Kwu Tung Station.

The project offers 781 units, mainly dominated by one- and two-bedroom units, and will be developed into two phases, said Ricky Wong Kwong-yiu, vice chairman and managing director of Wheelock Properties.

Phase one and phase two are targeted for completion on September 30 and December 30, 2027, respectively, while the construction of Kwu Tung Station is also expected to be finished concurrently.

Besides, Wheelock Properties has opened bookings for its "Kwu Tung North • Metropolis New Chapter Gallery", drawing over 1,000 visitors to date.