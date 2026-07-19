SHKP’s Garden Regency releases third price list offering 114 units

Sun Hung Kai Properties (0016) has released the third price list for Garden Regency in Yuen Long, after selling all 138 units in the first round of sales on Saturday.

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The third price list offers 114 units, including 11 one-bedroom and 103 two-bedroom units, spanning from 290 to 413 square feet.

Discounted prices in the third price list ranged from HK$3.99 million to HK$5.53 million, with a discounted price per sq ft from HK$12,250 to HK$14,610.

Garden Regency in Yuen Long saw an oversubscription of 51 times of the 138 units in the first round of sales Saturday, cashing in over HK$730 million.

The first round of sales attracted a plethora of buyers, including young buyers and families with children, with the queue at the showroom in ICC stretching all the way to the parking lot.

All 138 flats, 17 one-bedroom units and 121 two-bedroom units, ranging in size from 289 to 413 sq ft, were sold by 2pm, as 7,176 checks were received on Saturday.

Large-scale buyers mostly purchased two units for personal use and for investment.

Thomas Kwok Ping-kwong, senior director of subsidiary Sun Hung Kai Real Estate Agency, visited the site to learn the latest developments of the project in the afternoon.