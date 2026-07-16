Pop Mart's stock price rises six percent on World Cup edition LABUBU launch

Pop Mart (9992)'s shares once jumped 6.9 percent on Thursday, as the market awaits its popular toy LABUBU's special edition in the theme of the World Cup to be launched for sale at night.

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As of 4.25pm, its shares closed at HK$168.1, up 6.87 percent, with turnover of HK$4.51 billion.

Pop Mart introduced the new series, The Monsters, featuring its popular IP character Labubu, figures include "MEGA LABUBU 1000% FIFA Worldcup" and "MEGA LABUBU 400% FIFA World Cup 26". The "MEGA LABUBU 400% World Cup 26" will go on sale at 10pm on Thursday at a price of HK$1.625, limited to one per person.

Meanwhile, the "MEGA LABUBU 1000% FIFA Worldcup" figures opened for pre-order last Friday at 6.30 pm at a price of HK$7.319. All official pre-order quotas have been snapped up, and the delivery will be scheduled on July 18.

Pop Mart founder Wang Ning led his core executive team on a visit to Apple's headquarter Apple Park for exchanging views on creative design, digital ecosystem, and global consumption trends. Wang presented The Monsters x FIFA co-branded series of Labubu figures with Apple's current chief executive Tim Cook, future chief executive John Ternus, and other executives as gifts.

In addition, experienced mainland investor Duan Yongping, dubbed the "Chinese version of Buffett," has increased his stake in Pop Mart by about 10.59 million shares at up to HK$150 each, with a total investment of roughly HK$1.59 billion. After the purchase, Duan's shareholding in Pop Mart rose from 6.85 percent to 7.65 percent, holding about 102 million shares.

Yu Yan Pui