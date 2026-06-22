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PROPERTY

HK to allow restaurant, hotel conversion from village houses to revitalize rural areas

PROPERTY
2 hours ago
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Hong Kong is advancing six major strategies designed to revitalize rural areas, boost local economies, and preserve historical heritage after announcing a HK$200 million fund for Northern Metropolis.

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As part of this initiative, the Development Bureau is piloting relaxed planning restrictions in Yin Kong and Ho Sheung Heung villages. 

Property owners in these areas can convert entire or partial village houses into restaurants, retail shops, or boutique hotels without undergoing individual planning applications, maximizing space to enhance the visitor experience near nearby ecological attractions.

Eligible non-governmental organizations can apply for up to HK$10 million in funding to restore historical buildings, such as ancestral halls and old schools, for cultural and tourism use. 

Meanwhile, a HK$2 million cap applies to one-off community events like weekend markets, village branding, and heritage tours. 

To accelerate approvals and lower compliance costs, authorities have been streamlining fire safety and hotel licensing guidelines. 

The comprehensive plan also includes developing themed cultural walking trails and promoting "farm-to-table" agri-tourism projects to unlock the value of local agricultural land.


 

conversionvillage housesruralNorthern Metropolis

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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