Govt seeks $200m for Northern Metropolis urban-rural integration fund

The Development Bureau plans to seek a HK$200 million funding allocation from the Legislative Council to launch the pilot scheme of the "Northern Metropolis Urban-Rural Integration Fund" within this year.

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Under the proposed scheme, non-governmental organizations and relevant bodies will be encouraged to take forward rural tourism projects and bring economic vitality to rural villages.

The government will provide financial support to restore or convert private buildings for cultural and tourism purposes, with a maximum grant of HK$10 million per project.

The fund will also support the organization of events such as village festivals, with subsidies capped at HK$2 million per initiative.

Additionally, the government will trial the relaxation of planning restrictions in Ho Sheung Heung and Yin Kong, allowing village houses to be fully or partially converted into restaurants, retail shops, or guesthouses without submitting applications.

If greenlit by the legislature's Finance Committee, the government expects to roll out the pilot program before the end of the year.