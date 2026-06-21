Govt seeks $200m for Northern Metropolis urban-rural integration fund

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Northern Metropolis bill heads to Legco next week: Development chief
17-06-2026 18:53 HKT
REDA welcomes government's Pay for What You Build Pilot Scheme
01-06-2026 17:38 HKT
Lawmakers press for cost controls on $9.96b Kwu Tung North complex
26-05-2026 19:06 HKT
Northern Metropolis to cost over $360b over next 5 to 6 years: S&P
26-05-2026 17:24 HKT
HKMA and HKAB establish Northern Metropolis Financial Advisory Taskforce
22-04-2026 20:29 HKT
HK banking sector's risk exposure to the Middle East is limited: HKMA
16-04-2026 20:52 HKT