NWD secures Northern Metropolis project approval, targets 7,000 homes in 2027

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NWD cuts price of 83 Wing Hong Street by up to 57pc, Bloomberg reports
29-06-2026 15:32 HKT
HK will press on with reforms to reach new peak: John Lee
28-06-2026 13:21 HKT
Off-duty officer faces fatal driving charge over Yuen Long Porsche crash
26-06-2026 01:23 HKT
HK's transport system enters a new phase
22-06-2026 06:00 HKT
Govt seeks $200m for Northern Metropolis urban-rural integration fund
21-06-2026 18:41 HKT
Northern Metropolis bill heads to Legco next week: Development chief
17-06-2026 18:53 HKT