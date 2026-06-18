HKT International’s Toscano uploads two sales brochures for 490 new homes

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The Pavilia Farm III to put four units up for sale on Sunday
17-06-2026 19:02 HKT
CK Asset's 21 Borrett Road phase 1 sells two units for over HK$270 mln
17-06-2026 18:46 HKT
Central Residence By The Park to tender a four-bedroom unit on Sunday
17-06-2026 17:25 HKT
Wheelock Properties names Kwu Tung project "Park Silicon"
17-06-2026 17:18 HKT
Chester II to release sale brochure as early as next week
17-06-2026 17:03 HKT
SHKP names its new project in Yuen Long "Garden Regency"
16-06-2026 18:10 HKT
CK Asset's 21 Borrett Road phase 2 sells two units for over HK$300 mln
16-06-2026 14:34 HKT