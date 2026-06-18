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PROPERTY

HKT International’s Toscano uploads two sales brochures for 490 new homes

PROPERTY
2 hours ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Pandora Chan, HKR International's assistant general manager of sales and marketing
Pandora Chan, HKR International's assistant general manager of sales and marketing

HKR International’s (0480) Toscano in Discover Bay has named its phase 19-1 and 19-2A One Toscana and One Toscana 2, and has also uploaded the sales brochures, offering a total of 490 homes.

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One Toscana and One Toscana 2 consist of 320 units and 170 units, respectively. The units are of one- to four-bedroom layouts and have received occupation permits. The unit sizes range from 425 to 1,683 square feet.
 

HKT InternationalToscanoOne ToscanaOne Toscana 2

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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