HKT International’s Toscano uploads two sales brochures for 490 new homes

HKR International’s (0480) Toscano in Discover Bay has named its phase 19-1 and 19-2A One Toscana and One Toscana 2, and has also uploaded the sales brochures, offering a total of 490 homes.

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One Toscana and One Toscana 2 consist of 320 units and 170 units, respectively. The units are of one- to four-bedroom layouts and have received occupation permits. The unit sizes range from 425 to 1,683 square feet.

