LKF Group’s new day-to-night Sanya waterside resort plans grand opening in 2028

Lan Kwai Fong Group signed and confirmed the development of LKF Sanya on Wednesday at the Hainan Free Trade Port • Hong Kong Invested Enterprises Roundtable in Hong Kong, with the project set to open in 2028.

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The project, conceived as Lan Kwai Fong by the Sea, has an international waterside resort vision, embracing open-air freedom and architectural luxury, with a site area of 39,119 square meters and a construction floor area of approximately 60,000 sq m.

The company said LKF Sanya Project brings a unique LKF nightlife style, offering day-to-night activities, including a world-class waterside destination, ocean-themed premium culinary options, immersive, all-age retail and sensory entertainment experiences, and year-round events, festivals, and shows.

