LKF Group’s new day-to-night Sanya waterside resort plans grand opening in 2028

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Central Residence By The Park to tender a four-bedroom unit on Sunday
17-06-2026 17:25 HKT
Wheelock Properties names Kwu Tung project "Park Silicon"
17-06-2026 17:18 HKT
Chester II to release sale brochure as early as next week
17-06-2026 17:03 HKT
SHKP names its new project in Yuen Long "Garden Regency"
16-06-2026 18:10 HKT
CK Asset's 21 Borrett Road phase 2 sells two units for over HK$300 mln
16-06-2026 14:34 HKT
(Video) 2 passengers thrown from taxi and killed in Tsing Sha Highway crash
17-06-2026 01:37 HKT