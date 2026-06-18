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PROPERTY

LKF Group’s new day-to-night Sanya waterside resort plans grand opening in 2028

PROPERTY
18 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Lan Kwai Fong Group's chairman Allan Zeman (third from the left). LKF
Lan Kwai Fong Group's chairman Allan Zeman (third from the left). LKF

Lan Kwai Fong Group signed and confirmed the development of LKF Sanya on Wednesday at the Hainan Free Trade Port • Hong Kong Invested Enterprises Roundtable in Hong Kong, with the project set to open in 2028.

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The project, conceived as Lan Kwai Fong by the Sea, has an international waterside resort vision, embracing open-air freedom and architectural luxury, with a site area of 39,119 square meters and a construction floor area of approximately 60,000 sq m.

The company said LKF Sanya Project brings a unique LKF nightlife style, offering day-to-night activities, including a world-class waterside destination, ocean-themed premium culinary options, immersive, all-age retail and sensory entertainment experiences, and year-round events, festivals, and shows.
 

Lan Kwai Fong GroupLKF Sanyawaterside resort

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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