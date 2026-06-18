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Man, 36, arrested for sexually assaulting 4 intoxicated men in bars and filming attacks

NEWS
3 hours ago
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A 36-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly targeting intoxicated men in bar districts, taking them to guesthouses and stairwells to sexually assault them and filming the attacks between August 2025 and June 2026, police said.

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The case came to light when a 19-year-old man reported to police on June 14 that he had woken up naked in a Tsim Sha Tsui guesthouse on the afternoon of June 13 with pain in his anal area after drinking with friends in Central the previous night. He suspected he had been assaulted.

Police reviewed CCTV footage and arrested the suspect in Tsim Sha Tsui on June 15 on suspicion of "anal intercourse without consent," "committing an act of gross indecency," "unlawful filming or observation of intimate parts" and "possession of a Part 1 poison."

Police found multiple videos on the suspect's phone showing him sexually assaulting or indecently assaulting three other intoxicated men. Two of them, aged 22 and 23, were identified and contacted. They had been assaulted in August 2025 and May 2026 after being found unconscious on Central streets. The identity of a fourth victim is still being confirmed.

The suspect, who lives in Tai Po, was found in possession of clothing worn during the crimes, a laptop and six Viagra pills. He has been charged with two counts of "anal intercourse without consent," two counts of "unlawful filming or observation of intimate parts" and one count of "possession of a Part 1 poison." He will appear at Kowloon City Magistrates' Courts on Thursday.

Acting Superintendent Chan Chi-wah of the Yau Tsim district criminal unit strongly condemned the case, saying the victims suffered serious physical and psychological trauma and urged anyone who believes they may have been sexually assaulted to come forward.

sexual assault intoxicated victims arrest

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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