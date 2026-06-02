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PROPERTY

HK home sales value surges 71.5pc in May

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong’s home sales rose 71.5 percent year-on-year to HK$65.6 billion in value in May, which also marks a 3 percent monthly increase, according to data released by the Land Registry on Tuesday.

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A total of 7,138 residential property sale and purchase agreements were registered last month, representing a 39.8 percent jump from the same period last year, despite a 3.1 percent dip from April.

Meanwhile, the number of sale and purchase agreements for all building units received for registration in May climbed 32.5 percent year-on-year to 8,537, but dropped 1.8 percent month-on-month.

The total consideration for sale and purchase agreements of building units reached HK$72.8 billion in May, a 46.1 percent increase from a year earlier, while down 0.1 percent compared to April. 

 

propertysale and purchase agreementsMay

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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