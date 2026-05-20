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PROPERTY

Goldman Sachs expects 15pc HK home price growth in 2026

PROPERTY
34 mins ago
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Goldman Sachs raised its Hong Kong home price growth forecast from 12 percent to 15 percent, driven by better-than-expected performance in residential property prices and office rents so far this year.

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The bank's forecasts for 2027 and 2028 remain unchanged at 7 percent and 4 percent growth, respectively, according to Goldman Sachs.

Goldman Sachs pointed out that the residential property prices have climbed 8 percent year-to-date, with new home sales volume increasing by 48 percent. Rent growth has been slower, rising only 1.2 percent year-to-date, which indicates a shift in demand from renting to buying.

In the office sector, Goldman Sachs lifted its rental growth forecast from flat to 3 percent, with a surge in the core Central district from 3 percent to 10 percent. The forecast for non-core districts remains flat year-on-year due to persistently high vacancy rates.

 

Goldman Sachspropertyhome pricerent

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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