MPF Ratings forecast $18.2 billion invevestment gain as of May 20, average $3,799 profit per member

MPF Ratings estimated MPF's investment gain as of May 20 is approximately HK$18.2 billion, equivalent to an average profit of about HK$3,799 per member.

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The data showed on Tuesday that the MPFR All Fund Performance Index recorded an investment gain of approximately 1.11 percent as MPF enters May's final trading week. It also mentioned that if MPF ends May positively, it would be its 4th positive month in 2026.

The only loss occurred in March, when the system recorded a HK$102 billion shortfall, the largest monthly loss in MPF history.

After factoring in contributions and current investment results, total MPF assets are forecasted to increase by HK$21.2 billion from last month to approximately HK$1.66 trillion –a new record high.

Francis Chung, chairman of MPF Ratings, noted that while recording positive returns in four out of the first five months appears impressive, historical data tells a different story. In the past five occasions when this trend occurred, the full year ended with positive returns in only two cases. He reminded MPF members not to be complacent amid the current uncertain economic and geopolitical environment.

Notably, Japanese and Asian equities have outperformed other asset classes in May as well as year to date. Chung explained that the MPF system is benefiting from strong market interest in Asia-Pacific equities, particularly in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea, where technology stocks account for a significant portion in both Taiwan and South Korea.

But he warned that inflation and bond yields are rising, while oil prices remain near historical highs, adding that history suggests these are potential warning signals.

He stated that these risks are beyond the control of individual MPF members, and advised members to focus on diversified and long-term investment strategies, as well as making good use of the MPFA-mandated low Default Investment Strategy (DIS) funds. He believes that low-cost Default Investment Strategy funds remain a high-quality option worth considering for MPF members.