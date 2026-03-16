Chinachem's Zendo House sells two special units by tender for $23.74 million on Monday

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Chinachem's Zendo House sold all 160 units on Saturday
15-03-2026 15:30 HKT
Chinachem's In One phase IB to tender three special units next Monday
12-03-2026 17:15 HKT
Chinachem's Zendo House launches third price list of 42 units
10-03-2026 16:09 HKT
Chinachem's Zendo House oversubscribed nearly 16 times
09-03-2026 17:41 HKT
Chinachem's Zendo House adds 68 units on Sunday
08-03-2026 17:01 HKT
In One Above sells a three-bedroom flat for $34.4 million
06-03-2026 21:14 HKT
Zendo House launches price list of 50 units on Thursday
05-03-2026 14:56 HKT
In One Above records one deal by tender for $18.5 m
27-02-2026 18:11 HKT
HK launches first 24/7 automated meal robot
22 hours ago