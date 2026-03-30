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PROPERTY

In One Above sells 30 units by tender on Friday

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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Helen Fung, left.
Helen Fung, left.

In One Above in Ho Man Tin, co-developed by Chinachem and MTR Corporation (0066), will sell 30 units via tender on Friday.

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The units comprise two- and three-bedroom layouts, ranging from 591 to 997 square feet.

Helen Fung, sales and marketing director at Chinachem, said there will be at least a 5 percent increase in the indicative price for the new batch.

The project has sold 713 units for nearly HK$12 billion to date.

Gloria Leung

In One Above

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