In One Above sells 30 units by tender on Friday

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In One Above sells a three-bedroom flat for $34.4 million
06-03-2026 21:14 HKT
In One Above records one deal by tender for $18.5 m
27-02-2026 18:11 HKT
Chester sells 126 units on Saturday
29-03-2026 15:55 HKT
K Wah International swings to loss of $869 mln
27-03-2026 14:36 HKT
HK home price rises 1.6pc in February, up for ninth straight month
27-03-2026 10:51 HKT
Central Residence By The Park to tender three units next Monday
26-03-2026 20:15 HKT
Foto+ records over 28 times oversubscription on Thursday
26-03-2026 20:10 HKT
HK airport limits power banks to two per passenger, bans in‑flight charging
29-03-2026 13:18 HKT