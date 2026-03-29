logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

Chester sells 126 units on Saturday

PROPERTY
4 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Chester's first round of sales on Saturday
Chester's first round of sales on Saturday

Henderson Land Development's (0012) Chester in Hung Hom sold 126 units for nearly HK$1 billion on Saturday, three of which were sold on tender.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In its first round of sales of 123 units, it received 4,100 checks as of its registration deadline and oversubscribed about 32 times.

The developer said it will sell the fourth batch of 38 units via price list and 12 special units via tender on Wednesday. The 38 units span 266 to 534 square feet, and totaling HK$5.7 million to HK$12.49 million after discount. 

Gloria Leung

ChesterHenderson Land Development

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Thomas Lam
Chester sees 17 times oversubscription on Wednesday
PROPERTY
25-03-2026 15:11 HKT
Chester in Hung Hom oversubscribed nearly 16 times on Tuesday
PROPERTY
24-03-2026 16:07 HKT
Thomas Lam
Henderson Land raises prices for Chester in Hung Hom by 2 percent
PROPERTY
22-03-2026 20:37 HKT
Lam Tat-man(right)
Chester in Hung Hom to launch 21 four-bedroom units by tender
PROPERTY
19-03-2026 17:03 HKT
Henderson Land's Highwood to offer 50 units for sale on Saturday
PROPERTY
18-03-2026 18:50 HKT
Lam Tat-man, the general manager of sales (1) department at Henderson Land Development
Chester in Hung Hom to launch first price list of 50 units this week
PROPERTY
18-03-2026 16:29 HKT
Chester.
Henderson's Chester to release sales brochure as early as next week
PROPERTY
27-02-2026 12:57 HKT
Henderson Land marks 50th anniversary with charity run and community events
NEWS
16-02-2026 18:02 HKT
Chester
Chester in Hung Hom of 241 units to launch sales brochure after CNY
PROPERTY
10-02-2026 16:50 HKT
From left, Peter Lee Ka-kit and Martin Lee Ka-shing, chairmen of Henderson Land.
Henderson Land marks 50th anniversary, with The Henderson at 90pc occupancy
PROPERTY
16-01-2026 13:16 HKT
(File Photo)
Hong Kong International Airport's Terminal 2 departures to open May 27; fifteen airlines to relocate
NEWS
27-03-2026 19:22 HKT
(File photo)
KMB suspends driver following navigation error and unusual exchange with passengers
NEWS
28-03-2026 19:03 HKT
(AI-generated cartoon for illustration)
Hong Kongers share their top money-saving secrets
SOCIAL BUZZ
27-03-2026 16:13 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.