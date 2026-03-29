Chester sells 126 units on Saturday

Henderson Land Development's (0012) Chester in Hung Hom sold 126 units for nearly HK$1 billion on Saturday, three of which were sold on tender.

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In its first round of sales of 123 units, it received 4,100 checks as of its registration deadline and oversubscribed about 32 times.

The developer said it will sell the fourth batch of 38 units via price list and 12 special units via tender on Wednesday. The 38 units span 266 to 534 square feet, and totaling HK$5.7 million to HK$12.49 million after discount.

Gloria Leung