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PROPERTY

Phase 2 of Highwood to launch first round of sales on Saturday

PROPERTY
24 mins ago

by

Zhou Yiru

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Thomas Lam Tat-man, general manager of the sales (1) department.
Thomas Lam Tat-man, general manager of the sales (1) department.

Henderson Land Development (0012) said that its Phase 2 of Highwood in To Kwa Wan will release additional units with higher price later on Tuesday and the first round of sales will begin on Saturday.

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Thomas Lam Tat-man, general manager of the sales (1) department, said the project had received approximately 1,550 registrations as of Tuesday, representing 9.5 times oversubscribed based on the 146 new units.

The developer introduced a four-bedroom unit with an area of ​​957 square feet, plus a 588 sq ft private platform and a 617 sq ft rooftop terrace, intended to be priced at HK$44,700 per sq ft.

Phase 2 of Highwood

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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