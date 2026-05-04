Morgan Stanley raises HK home price growth forecast to 12 percent

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Hong Kong home price rises 1.4pc in March, up for tenth straight month
28-04-2026 10:55 HKT
HK home price rises 1.6pc in February, up for ninth straight month
27-03-2026 10:51 HKT
Morgan Stanley pushes back Fed rate cut forecast to September
19-03-2026 16:08 HKT
No incentives needed from Budget as Hong Kong property rebounds: Midland
24-02-2026 16:09 HKT
JP Morgan eyes up to 15pc Hong Kong home price hike in 2026
23-02-2026 15:08 HKT
Morgan Stanley profit jumps on bumper investment banking fees
15-01-2026 21:35 HKT