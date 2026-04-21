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PROPERTY

The Pavilia Farm III sells 179 units so far, earning HK$3.2b

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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The Pavilia Farm III in Tai Wai, co-developed by New World Development (0017) and MTR Corporation (0066), has sold 179 units within five sales days, raking in more than HK$3.2 billion.

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The project will put 75 units on sale via price list on Saturday, with the discounted prices starting from HK$7.89 million.

 

The Pavilia Farm IIINew World Development

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