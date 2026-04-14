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PROPERTY

The Pavilia Farm III releases price list of 38 units on Tuesday

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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The Pavilia Farm III in Tai Wai, co-developed by New World Development (0017) and MTR Corporation (0066), uploaded the latest price list of 38 units on Tuesday, with discounted prices ranging from HK$7.55 million to HK$12.60 million.

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This batch, comprising 13 one-bedroom and 25 two-bedroom units, span from 307 to 534 square feet.

Besides, the project will put 88 units on sale via price list on Saturday, which includes 24 one-bedroom units, 50 two-bedroom units, and 14 three-bedroom units, with size ranging from 307 to 814 sq ft.

The discounted prices range from HK$7.46 million to HK$17.68 million, with discounted prices per sq ft ranging from HK$19,597 to HK$25,993.

Cannas Ho Ka-yan, director of sales and marketing at NWD, said that the project sold 52 units by tender on Monday, raking in HK$1.28 billion.

 

The Pavilia Farm IIINew World Development

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